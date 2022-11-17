Weather advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

Weather advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

November 17, 2022   04:29 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for the deep and shallow sea areas from Batticaloa to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee and Southeast Bay of Bengal.

It said the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal (BOB) and the adjoining North Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a depression by November 19. 

It is very likely to move west-northwestward and move closer to the Northern coast of Sri Lanka by the 19th and 20th of November.

Wind speeds will be 50-55 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between 07N -20 N and between 80E – 93E.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0-3.0 m height.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

CID arrests three youths linked to large-scale online scam

CID arrests three youths linked to large-scale online scam

Proposal to produce cannabis for exports is practical - Prof. Milton Rajaratne

Proposal to produce cannabis for exports is practical - Prof. Milton Rajaratne

Drug-addicted youth, involved in thefts, arrested with heroin

Drug-addicted youth, involved in thefts, arrested with heroin

National Council sub-committee report reveals rice, vegetables prices doubled

National Council sub-committee report reveals rice, vegetables prices doubled

Vehicle registration fees revised from Nov. 18

Vehicle registration fees revised from Nov. 18

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm