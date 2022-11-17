Weather advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for the deep and shallow sea areas from Batticaloa to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee and Southeast Bay of Bengal.

It said the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal (BOB) and the adjoining North Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a depression by November 19.

It is very likely to move west-northwestward and move closer to the Northern coast of Sri Lanka by the 19th and 20th of November.

Wind speeds will be 50-55 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between 07N -20 N and between 80E – 93E.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0-3.0 m height.