Five-year-old critically wounded in accidental air rifle discharge dies

A five-year-old boy who was under medical care after sustaining critical injuries in an accidental discharge of an air rifle has passed away.

The boy was rushed to the Karapitiya Hospital, however, he had later succumbed to injuries.

He was living in Detagamuwa in Kataragama.

According to the police, an air rifle was accidentally discharged while it was in the possession of an 18-year-old.

The police have arrested the youth in question over the fatal incident.