Arjuna ordered to pay Rs. 25 Mn in compensation to Thilanga

November 17, 2022   07:03 pm

The Civil Appellate High Court of Mount Lavinia today (Nov. 17) ordered National Sports Council chairman Arjuna Ranatunga to pay a compensation of Rs. 25 million to former president of the national cricket board Thilanga Sumathipala.

The order was issued with regard to a defamation case filed by the former Sri Lanka Cricket president against the former national cricket team captain over a statement made in 2003.

Sumathipala had sought compensation of Rs. 500 million from Ranatunga for making a defamatory statement claiming that he is unsuitable to serve as Sri Lanka Telecom chairperson or any similar position.

The case was called before Civil Appellate High Court Judges Harsha Senatunga and Devapriya Gunawardena, who ruled that the comment in question is slanderous.

