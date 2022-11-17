Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Siridhamma Thero remanded

The Colombo Additional Magistrate today ordered to remand IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and IUBF convenor Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the court ordered to remand them until the Attorney General’s instructions are received.

Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter-University Bhikkhus’ Federation (IUBF) convenor Ven. Siridhamma Thero, who were detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), are currently detained in the Old Prison at Tangalle.

The Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on August 22, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.



On August 19, the police requested the Ministry of Defence to extend the 72-hour detention order imposed on them following their arrests the day before.

Meanwhile Amnesty International has urged the Sri Lankan government to drop the terror charges against student activists Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galewewa Siridhamma Thero, who are detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The baseless terror charges against Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma Thero must be immediately dropped and any extension of the detention order must be stopped, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Researcher, Thyagi Ruwanpathirana urged.