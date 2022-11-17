Discussion with World Bank representatives on future development plans of Sri Lanka

A discussion was held today (17) at the Ministry of Finance with World Bank representatives on Sri Lanka’s future development plans and policies, the President Media Division said.

The discussion was held under the patronage of Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Mr Sagala Ratnayake, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and Minister Dilum Amunugama with the World Bank Director for Sri Lanka Faris Hadad-Zervos.

The future development plans and policies of the country were discussed at length during the meeting, the PMD said.

The discussions focused on Improving fiscal oversight and debt management, improving tax administration, reducing sovereign financial sector nexus and systemic risks, improving energy sector performance and reducing carbon footprint, restructuring and divesting of SOEs, reducing policy uncertainty and increasing competitiveness of the economy, mobilizing private capital and competition in the broadband market and strengthening social protection institutions, delivery systems and targeting.

Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Senior Economic Adviser to the President R.H.S. Samaratunga, Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, Central Bank Governor Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe and government officials of line institutions were also present.

Following this meeting, World Bank Director for Sri Lanka Faris Hadad-Zervos and the World Bank delegation also met President Ranil Wickremesinghe and briefed him on these matters.

--PMD