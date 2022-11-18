Two accomplices of an underworld figure dead in shootout with STF

November 18, 2022   07:02 am

Two individuals, who are said to be accomplices of the notorious underworld figure Uragaha Indika have been shot dead in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Meanwhile, an STF personnel has sustained injuries during the shootout which broke out at Polwatte in Minuwangoda, according to the police. He is receiving medical care at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital.

The deceased, who were residing in Poddala, have been identified as the gunman and the motorcyclist in the murder of a four-year-old and his father from Yakkalamulla.

A group of STF officers had carried out a raid based on the information received by its special raid unit. They have managed to uncover a T-56 firearm and 12-bore shotgun from the possession of the suspects.

Minuwangoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

