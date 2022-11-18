Few showers and strong winds expected in parts of the island

The low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a depression by tomorrow (Nov. 19), the Department of Meteorology says.

It is highly likely to move west-northwestward and move closer to the Northern coast of Sri Lanka by November 20 and 21.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

A few showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the country.

Misty conditions can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces in the morning.

Sea areas:

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee and Bay of Bengal Sea area from November 18 – 21, due to the low-pressure area in the southeast of the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Andaman Sea.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be northerly in direction and speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.