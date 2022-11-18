Nearly 90 Sri Lankan female domestic workers stranded in Oman

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat, Oman says it has received an increasing number of complaints daily from Sri Lankan female domestic workers who arrived in Oman.

According to the embassy, a majority of them have arrived on visit or tourist visas intending to convert them to work visas.

Many of them have been trafficked by unscrupulous and unregistered agents and they have faced tremendous difficulties including various harassment, the embassy said in a statement.

At present, nearly 90 Sri Lankan female domestic workers are stranded in Oman seeking repatriation assistance. They are unable to afford the repatriation-related expenses such as visa, overstay penalty, air ticket, agent fees, and the cost of recruitment demanded by their respective sponsors.

These female victims were sheltered at the safe house for which the expenses are borne by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE). The embassy provides welfare facilities to these female workers which include medical assistance.

The embassy has been continuously coordinating with the Omani authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of these migrant workers. During this year, the embassy was able to facilitate the repatriation of over 240 female workers.

In addition, the embassy has also sought the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to assist such victims.

The embassy encourages Sri Lankans who seek jobs in Oman to obtain their employment only through proper channels.