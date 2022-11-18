Bauddhaloka Mawatha blocked due to IUSF protest

The police have blocked the vehicular movement on Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo 07, due to a protest march organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Ada Derana correspondent says.

The protesters are planning to stage a demonstration in front of the United Nations Compound, seeking the immediate release of IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero.

The two student leaders, who were detained for more than 90 days under the provisions of the Prevention of the Terrorism Act (PTA), were remanded by the Colombo Additional Magistrate yesterday until the Attorney General’s instructions are received.

The Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on August 22, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

Meanwhile Amnesty International has urged the Sri Lankan government to drop the terror charges against Mudalige and Ven. Siridhamma Thero and renewed the call to repeal the PTA.

The baseless terror charges against Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma Thero must be immediately dropped and any extension of the detention order must be stopped, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Researcher, Thyagi Ruwanpathirana urged.