Luxury passenger cruise ship Viking Mars docks in Colombo

November 18, 2022   02:11 pm

Luxury passenger cruise ship “Viking Mars” has arrived in Sri Lanka with 900 tourists on board for a shore excursion, the Ministry of Tourism says.

“Viking Mars” is calling over at the Colombo port, commencing the winter season for cruise calls after the pandemic.

Sri Lanka will offer an array of shore excursion unique and diverse packages for the tourists, allowing them to discover our island nation.

During the excursions, the tourists will experience visits to Kandy and Pinnawala, city tours in Galle, walking tours in Colombo, boat tours in Muthurajawela and Madu River, experience an agro-village concept, three-wheeler tours, cultural shows, culinary experiences, art & architecture tours and taste of Ceylon tea.

