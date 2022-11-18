Sri Lanka in talks for USD 1 Bn debt-for-nature swap deal: report

Sri Lanka in talks for USD 1 Bn debt-for-nature swap deal: report

November 18, 2022   02:36 pm

Sri Lanka is in talks for a “debt-for-nature” swap deal of up to USD 1 billion in climate-focused finance, a kind of agreement discussed at the United Nations COP27 summit in Egypt, foreign media reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters said that such agreements are part of efforts to address an intractable quandary facing world leaders as to who would pay the bill for the global fight against biodiversity loss and climate change.

