Police fire tear gas to disperse IUSF protesters

November 18, 2022   03:02 pm

The police have fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protesters at the Flower Road in Colombo 07.

The IUSF launched a protest march this afternoon, demanding the immediate release of IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero.

Meanwhile, the police blocked Bauddhalooka Mawatha ahead of the arrival of the IUSF protesters, who are planning to stage a demonstration at the United Nations Compound.

The two student leaders, who were detained for more than 90 days under the provisions of the Prevention of the Terrorism Act (PTA), were remanded by the Colombo Additional Magistrate yesterday until the Attorney General’s instructions are received.

The Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on August 22, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

