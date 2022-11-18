Investment agreement inked to develop water sports, entertainment zone at Lotus Tower

Investment agreement inked to develop water sports, entertainment zone at Lotus Tower

November 18, 2022   04:31 pm

Singapore-based renovation and interior design company, Kreate Design Pte. Ltd. today (Nov. 18) signed a USD 1 billion investment agreement with the Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Pvt) Ltd.

This investment agreement will see the development of water sports and an entertainment zone at the Lotus Tower in Colombo within the next six months.

The Lotus Tower, considered the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia and the tallest skyscraper in Sri Lanka, officially commenced operations on September 15, 2022 as it was declared open to the public.

Measuring up to 356 metres in height, the Lotus Tower was constructed with a cost to the tune of USD 113 million. A Chinese company granted USD 88.65 million while the rest was borne by the Sri Lankan government. The loan instalments are due to be completed by 2024. USD 66.3936 million of the loan has already been paid.

Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Pvt) Ltd. is a company established in March this year under the Treasury and all its transactions are audited by the Auditor General’s Department.

The loan agreement between the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and China was initiated and the work on the Lotus Tower commenced in 2012.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Mahinda Rajapaksa celebrates 77th birthday

Mahinda Rajapaksa celebrates 77th birthday

Mahinda Rajapaksa celebrates 77th birthday

Student suffers eardrum injury after teacher slaps him

Student suffers eardrum injury after teacher slaps him

Three including Army Major dead in fatal motor accident

Three including Army Major dead in fatal motor accident

Two wanted murder suspects dead in shootout with STF at Minuwangoda

Two wanted murder suspects dead in shootout with STF at Minuwangoda

Vajira Abeywardena takes issue with central bank's decision to increase interest rates

Vajira Abeywardena takes issue with central bank's decision to increase interest rates

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.18

CAA seizes fertilizer stock from Apura below stipulated weight

CAA seizes fertilizer stock from Apura below stipulated weight

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm