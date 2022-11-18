Power cut schedule for next three days announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power interruptions of one hour for this weekend (Nov. 19 and Nov. 20).

Meanwhile, two-hour power cuts are expected on November 21 (Monday).

November 19 and 20: One hour between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm for groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW

November 21: One hour during daytime and one hour at night for groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW

Demand Management Schedule From 19 to 20 November 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

Demand Management Schedule on 21 November 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd