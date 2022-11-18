Forty recruits to be absorbed to foreign services Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, PC says that it is intended to absorb forty recruits for foreign services, in batches by July. The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs meanwhile disclosed that there is a deficiency in the foreign service sector as recruitment for foreign service has not been made since 2018.

