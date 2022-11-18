Forty recruits to be absorbed to foreign services

November 18, 2022   07:14 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, PC says that it is intended to absorb forty recruits for foreign services, in batches by July. The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs meanwhile disclosed that there is a deficiency in the foreign service sector as recruitment for foreign service has not been made since 2018.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Mahinda Rajapaksa celebrates 77th birthday

Mahinda Rajapaksa celebrates 77th birthday

Student suffers eardrum injury after teacher slaps him

Student suffers eardrum injury after teacher slaps him

Three including Army Major dead in fatal motor accident

Three including Army Major dead in fatal motor accident

Two wanted murder suspects dead in shootout with STF at Minuwangoda

Two wanted murder suspects dead in shootout with STF at Minuwangoda

Vajira Abeywardena takes issue with central bank's decision to increase interest rates

Vajira Abeywardena takes issue with central bank's decision to increase interest rates

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.18