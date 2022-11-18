Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes in Indian Ocean; NO tsunami threat to Sri Lanka

November 18, 2022   07:48 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 was reported in the Indian Ocean at 7.07 p.m. this evening, the Department of Meteorology said in an advisory.

Reportedly, the epicentre of the earthquake was south of Sumatra.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

The Meteorology Department stated that there is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka at the moment.

Thereby, the coastal areas of the island are declared safe, the Meteorology Department said further.

