President calls on Atamasthanadhipathi Most Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Nov. 18) received the blessings of the Atamasthanadhipathi and Chief Sanghanayaka of Nuwara Kalaviya, Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero.

On a visit to the historical sacred site in Anuradhapura, the Head of State met with the most Venerable Atamasthanadhipathi Thero earlier today and wished him good health.

Ven. Hemarathana Thero, who had a cordial discussion with President Wickremesinghe, congratulated and invoked blessings on him.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake accompanied the President during this visit.