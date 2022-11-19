Plight of Sri Lankan female domestic workers auctioned in Oman; CID initiates probes

The Criminal Investigation Department has dug up more information about a large-scale human trafficking syndicate that ‘auctions’ Sri Lankan women who were taken to Oman on the promise of jobs in the Arabian country.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Sri Lanka had directed to the CID the complaints it had received about the unfortunate situation of Sri Lankan female domestic workers in Oman.

Initiating a probe in this regard, a three-member team of the CID, led by the director of Human Trafficking, Smuggling Investigation and Maritime Crime Investigation Division, flew out to Oman on October 03.

The investigation officers, who recorded statements from a total of 45 Sri Lankan women who are sheltered at a safe house, uncovered that they had arrived in Oman on tourist visa. They also revealed that these women had fled houses they were employed at over various reasons including the harassment they were subjected to.

Further, it was revealed that the women in question are stranded in Oman as their employers have taken possession of their passports.

Eight of them had been brought to Oman unlawfully. Meanwhile, another woman had been sold for prostitution by a female representative of an employment agency in Sri Lanka.