Two youths speeding on motorcycles killed in fatal crash

Two youths have died on the spot after their motorcycles crashed head-on while racing on the road, the police say.

The incident took place at Gonaduwa area in Bandaragama last night (Nov. 18).

The deceased were identified as 18-year-olds, named Yasiru Sampath Fernando, who was residing in Pothupitiya, Wadduwa, and Sandesh Sulochana Piyaratna from Delduwa in Wadduwa.

According to preliminary investigations, the youths had been speeding on Bandaragama Road with a group of youths on motorcycles when the accident took place.

The other youths who had been racing with them have fled the scene after the crash.

Hospital sources said the two youths had already succumbed to injuries by the time they were admitted to the Gonaduwa Divisional Hospital by the police who found them on the road in critical condition.