Underworld figure Manna Kanna injured in shooting

Underworld figure Manna Kanna injured in shooting

November 19, 2022   11:39 am

An underworld figure named Mariputthu Ganesan, alias “Manna Kanna” was gunned down and injured in a shooting incident in Grandpass this morning (Nov. 19).

According to the police, an unidentified gunman who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim who sustained injuries to his head and arm.

He has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition for medical care.

“Manna Kanna” is reportedly the main suspect in the incident in which the father of notorious criminal gang member “Kanjipani Imran” was assaulted.

The Grandpass Police has initiated probes to apprehend the perpetrator.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Patali says govt should set an example on cutting down expenses

Patali says govt should set an example on cutting down expenses

Public service in danger due to neoliberal economic policy - Lalkantha

Public service in danger due to neoliberal economic policy - Lalkantha

Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Rambewa

Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Rambewa

Discussion between private bus operators and central bank governor

Discussion between private bus operators and central bank governor

Fire breaks out at storehouse in Kottawa

Fire breaks out at storehouse in Kottawa

President calls on Atamasthanadhipathi Most Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero

President calls on Atamasthanadhipathi Most Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna