Underworld figure Manna Kanna injured in shooting

An underworld figure named Mariputthu Ganesan, alias “Manna Kanna” was gunned down and injured in a shooting incident in Grandpass this morning (Nov. 19).

According to the police, an unidentified gunman who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim who sustained injuries to his head and arm.

He has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition for medical care.

“Manna Kanna” is reportedly the main suspect in the incident in which the father of notorious criminal gang member “Kanjipani Imran” was assaulted.

The Grandpass Police has initiated probes to apprehend the perpetrator.