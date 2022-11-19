Sri Lanka receives another rice donation from China
November 19, 2022 01:19 pm
A new consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes (100,000 packs) of rice donated by China reached Colombo Port this morning (Nov. 19).
This rice consignment will be distributed to island-wide schools, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said in a tweet.
According to the embassy, China has so far donated 7,000 metric tonnes of rice (700,000 packs) in total to Sri Lanka since June.
