Sri Lanka receives another rice donation from China

Sri Lanka receives another rice donation from China

November 19, 2022   01:19 pm

A new consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes (100,000 packs) of rice donated by China reached Colombo Port this morning (Nov. 19).

This rice consignment will be distributed to island-wide schools, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said in a tweet.

According to the embassy, China has so far donated 7,000 metric tonnes of rice (700,000 packs) in total to Sri Lanka since June.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Patali says govt should set an example on cutting down expenses

Patali says govt should set an example on cutting down expenses

Public service in danger due to neoliberal economic policy - Lalkantha

Public service in danger due to neoliberal economic policy - Lalkantha

Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Rambewa

Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Rambewa

Discussion between private bus operators and central bank governor

Discussion between private bus operators and central bank governor

Fire breaks out at storehouse in Kottawa

Fire breaks out at storehouse in Kottawa

President calls on Atamasthanadhipathi Most Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero

President calls on Atamasthanadhipathi Most Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna