New Members appointed to COPE, COPA and Public Finance Committee

Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House today (Nov. 19) that the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Enterprises and the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and MP Velu Kumar have been appointed to the Committee on Public Accounts.

Meanwhile, MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara and Sudarshana Denipitiya have been appointed to the Committee on Public Enterprises.

Furthermore, the Speaker announced that Dr. Nalaka Godahewa and MP Sumith Udukumbura have been appointed to the Committee on Public Finance.