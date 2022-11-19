New Members appointed to COPE, COPA and Public Finance Committee

New Members appointed to COPE, COPA and Public Finance Committee

November 19, 2022   06:03 pm

Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House today (Nov. 19) that the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Enterprises and the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and MP Velu Kumar have been appointed to the Committee on Public Accounts.

Meanwhile, MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara and Sudarshana Denipitiya have been appointed to the Committee on Public Enterprises.

Furthermore, the Speaker announced that Dr. Nalaka Godahewa and MP Sumith Udukumbura have been appointed to the Committee on Public Finance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana 6.55

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana 6.55

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana 6.55

Finance State Minister says prices of locally-produced stationery items not increased

Finance State Minister says prices of locally-produced stationery items not increased

Main suspect in trafficking of Sri Lankan female domestic workers arrested

Main suspect in trafficking of Sri Lankan female domestic workers arrested

New investment package to be introduced to attract more investors

New investment package to be introduced to attract more investors

Two youths speeding on motorcycles die in head-on crash

Two youths speeding on motorcycles die in head-on crash

Underworld figure gunned down and injured over gang rivalry

Underworld figure gunned down and injured over gang rivalry

Manusath Derana conducts free medical clinic for Rambewa residents

Manusath Derana conducts free medical clinic for Rambewa residents

Patali says govt should set an example on cutting down expenses

Patali says govt should set an example on cutting down expenses