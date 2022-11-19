Met. Dept. warns of gusty winds and rough seas

Met. Dept. warns of gusty winds and rough seas

November 19, 2022   06:48 pm

The Department of Meteorology says the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood moved west-northwestward to Central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

It is highly likely to move west-northwestward and gradually intensify into a depression during next 24 hours in the Southwest.

The Bay of Bengal and move west- northwestwards towards the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh.

Wind speeds will be (50-55) kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (05N - 20N) and between (80E – 90E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-3.0) m height.

