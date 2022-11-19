Presidential Secretariat Northern Province Coordination Sub-Office inaugurated

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is ready to bring together all people – Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim – in providing solutions to the Northern problem. He is hopeful that everyone in this country will be able to live as children of one mother at least by the 75th Independence Anniversary.

His remarks came during the inauguration of the Presidential Secretariat Northern Province Coordination Sub-Office opening in Vavuniya today (19).

The President said that the people of the North as well as the South have been suffering for a long period of time due to various reasons, adding that steps would be taken to resolve their issues expeditiously.

He symbolically presented housing deeds to 30 out of 120 recipients at the Vavuniya District Public Servants’ Housing Scheme during his visit. In addition, financial aid was symbolically presented to another 12 out of 96 claimants for property damage due to the war conflicts in the North.

Further, symbolizing the distribution of fertilizer to farmers in the Vavuniya district, the President distributed fertilizer to several farmers.



Expressing his views, President Wickremesinghe said,

“The problems faced by the people of the North can be discussed at this office. MP Kader Masthan said that everything was done for the people of Jaffna only. So, we have opened an office in Vavuniya as well. An officer from the Presidential Secretariat will coordinate these matters. I believe that officers from the various ministries should come to this office and look into resolving the issues of the people in the North. All the issues facing by the people must be resolved.

“We must provide solutions to the problems caused by terrorism and the problems of the Northern people. Muslims too have questions about their rights in Sri Lankan society. The upcountry people also have various problems. There is a social opinion that all these problems should be solved. So, this is the best time to solve all these problems. These issues must be systematically resolved. I intend to discuss these matters with the Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities. I intend to provide solutions to resolve these issues without dividing the country.

“First, we must dispel the people’s mistrust. Once, we all start working together this mistrust will fade away.

“People who suffered due to war will get solace. We have come a long way since 1983. We have also come a long way since 2009. It brings to mind a line from the National Anthem which states, ‘living as children of one mother’. My wish is that we can live as children of one mother at least by the 75th Independence Anniversary.”

Expressing views Fisheries minister Douglas Devananda said that in 2015, MP Sumanthiran has promised to provide solutions for the issues of the Northern people. “However, due to some reason, this promise was not fulfilled and now, what is gone is gone,” he added.

Minister Devananda also said: “Let’s take steps to resolve the problems facing by the Tamil people in the future. We are glad that the Tamil National Alliance is flexible in this manner. If we work in unity, I am certain we could resolve the issues facing by the Tamil people as well as the issues facing by the country.”

MP M.A. Sumanthiran said, “The President has worked to provide solutions for the problems of the people of the North during his tenure as the Prime Minister. In 2015, as the Prime Minister, you worked to provide a solution to the problems of the people of the North. But due to certain shortcomings, we were unable to get it. Today you have become the president. Therefore, we are confident that the problems of the people of the North would be solved. While extending our support for your program, we urge you to resolve the issues facing by the Tamil people.”