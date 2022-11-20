Initial steps taken through budget to strengthen economy under five-year plan: President
November 19, 2022 11:56 pm
President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the measures to strengthen the economy under a five-year plan are envisaged in the budget proposal for 2023 which has the potential to bring about a transformative economic change within the period between 2023 and 2027.
The President made this observation during the District Development Progress Review Meeting held at the Vavuniya Town Hall today (19).