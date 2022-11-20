Basil Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

Basil Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

November 20, 2022   09:14 am

Former Minister and SLPP national organiser Basil Rajapaksa has arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (Nov 20), according to Ada Derana reporter.

He had returned to the island this morning after spending around one and half months in the US.

Basil Rajapaksa, who holds dual citizenship, had left the country following the protest movement against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

General Secretary of  Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sagara Kariyawasam stated that they hope to implement the party’s plans for upcoming elections with the arrival of Basil Rajapaksa.

In addition, MP Jagath Kumara mentioned that making decisions regarding the leadership of SLPP is a duty of former MP Basil Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, the SLPP stressed that it will take legal action against the false propaganda made through social media.

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has reportedly given related instructions.

