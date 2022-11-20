Reduced fast food consumption among children due to price hike

Reduced fast food consumption among children due to price hike

November 20, 2022   09:49 am

Head of the Department of Nutrition at the Medical Research Institute of Sri Lanka, Dr. Renuka Jayatissa says that the consumption of fast food by children has decreased, with the increase in the prices of fast food in the market. 

She points out that there is a huge reduction in the number of children suffering from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes as a result of the reduction of fast food consumption.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to collect data on nutrition and food availability in every household within the country.

The programme to collect relevant data will be launched next month aiming at ensuring food safety and nutrition within the country, Dr. Renuka Jayatissa said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President ready to bring together all people in providing solutions to issues in North

President ready to bring together all people in providing solutions to issues in North

President ready to bring together all people in providing solutions to issues in North

Govt urged to take more strict action over human trafficking to Oman

Govt urged to take more strict action over human trafficking to Oman

Rajapaksas intentionally misplaced forensic audit report on CBSL bond transactions - Maithripala

Rajapaksas intentionally misplaced forensic audit report on CBSL bond transactions - Maithripala

Proposal for monthly fuel price revision to be tabled in Cabinet meeting

Proposal for monthly fuel price revision to be tabled in Cabinet meeting

Eight committees to be appointed at provincial level to resolve land issues (English)

Eight committees to be appointed at provincial level to resolve land issues (English)

Minister Kanchana attends 50th AGM of Petroleum Dealers Association (English)

Minister Kanchana attends 50th AGM of Petroleum Dealers Association (English)

Opposition Leader slams Vajira Abeywardena for trying to pressurize central bank (English)

Opposition Leader slams Vajira Abeywardena for trying to pressurize central bank (English)

Fertilizer company denies allegations of providing urea bags below stipulated weight

Fertilizer company denies allegations of providing urea bags below stipulated weight