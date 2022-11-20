Reduced fast food consumption among children due to price hike

Head of the Department of Nutrition at the Medical Research Institute of Sri Lanka, Dr. Renuka Jayatissa says that the consumption of fast food by children has decreased, with the increase in the prices of fast food in the market.

She points out that there is a huge reduction in the number of children suffering from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes as a result of the reduction of fast food consumption.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to collect data on nutrition and food availability in every household within the country.

The programme to collect relevant data will be launched next month aiming at ensuring food safety and nutrition within the country, Dr. Renuka Jayatissa said.