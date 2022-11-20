Two incidents of murders reported in separate locations

Two individuals have been killed in the Sooriyawewa and Urubokka areas in two separate incidents.

Police stated that a person has died owing to cut injuries that occurred during a dispute between two people in the Meegahajadura area of Sooriyawewa.

The victim has been identified as a resident of the Pahala Andarawewa area of Hambantota and aged 57.

Meanwhile, an individual has been attacked to death with sticks, in a separate incident that took place in the Ketawalagama area of Urubokka.

The assault was carried out by several people, including a son from the previous marriage of the victim’s wife, following an argument with the deceased person’s wife, according to police.

The 51-year-old victim is reported to be a resident of the Ketawalagama area of Beralapanathara.

Police mentioned that three individuals, aged 32, 30 and 19 years, residents of the Ketawala area, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder.