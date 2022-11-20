Train schedules to be revised

Train schedules to be revised

November 20, 2022   01:33 pm

The Department of Railways has decided to revise the train schedules with the imposition of train speed limits.

The decision has been arrived at during a discussion held with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna in consideration of the complaints received in relation to the derailment of trains.

Accordingly, it has been decided to impose speed limits in order to operate trains at a lower speed at the dilapidated locations on the railway track.

The decision to impose the speed limits has been arrived at in consideration of the safety of general public and also property, according to a spokesperson of the Department of Railways.

Several incidents of train derailments were reported within the past few days, owing to faults in the railway track system.

Speed limits will be imposed by taking the existing situation into account and the train schedules are planned to be revised accordingly.

A report related to the matter is scheduled to be submitted on November 24. The new train schedules will subsequently be announced following the submission of the relevant report.

Meanwhile, a new mobile application will be introduced in the near future for general public to be aware of the train schedules.

The new application will allow people to be informed of the location of the respective trains using GPS (Global Positioning System) technology, for the convenience of the passengers.

