President on an observation tour of Mannar

November 20, 2022   03:37 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is currently on an observation tour of the Northern Province visited the Mannar District this morning (20).

The aim of this visit by the President was to investigate the problems faced by the people of Mannar and to discuss possible solutions to address these problems, the President’s Media Division said.

President Wickremesinghe, who visited Mannar city, inspected the renovation work being carried out on the Mannar Dutch Fort.

The President also visited Nadukuda fishing village and engaged in a cordial discussion with the fishing community, and inquired about the issues they face.

The Head of State was briefed about the issues faced by the residents of the small fishing village of Nadukuda and he assured them that prompt action would be taken to provide the necessary solutions.

The President also observed the area where the Mannar wind power plant is being constructed and looked into the future activities of the wind power plant. During his visit, he also engaged with the people in the area and inquire into their wellbeing, the PMD said.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, Northern Province Governor Jeevan Thiagarajah, State Minister of Rural Economy Kader Masthan, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and a group of government officials accompanied the President.

--PMD--

