Human trafficking to Oman: Local agent remanded

The local agent of the main suspect involved in human trafficking to Dubai and Oman, has been remanded until December 01 after being produced before Fort Magistrate’s Court, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The 45-year-old suspect, a resident of the Puwakpitiya area of Avissawella, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (Nov 20) and subsequently produced before court.

Meanwhile the main suspect of the human trafficking ring through which Sri Lankan women were illegally sent to Middle Eastern countries such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had been remanded until November 24 following his arrest yesterday.