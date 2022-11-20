Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for deep and shallow sea areas from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu and Southwest Bay of Bengal sea areas.

The low-pressure area in the Central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression, about 600km east of Jaffna. It is very likely to move towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts during next 48 hours.

Wind speeds will be 50-55 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (08N - 17 N) and between (80E – 87E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-3.0) m height.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullativu and Southwest Bay of Bengal sea areas.

Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.