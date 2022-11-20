Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

November 20, 2022   05:26 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for deep and shallow sea areas from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu and Southwest Bay of Bengal sea areas.

The low-pressure area in the Central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression, about 600km east of Jaffna. It is very likely to move towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts during next 48 hours.

Wind speeds will be 50-55 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (08N - 17 N) and between (80E – 87E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-3.0) m height.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullativu and Southwest Bay of Bengal sea areas.

Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Human trafficking to Oman: CID nabs local agent of main suspect

Human trafficking to Oman: CID nabs local agent of main suspect

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero and State Minister offer different meanings to 'Triloka Vijaya Patra'

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero and State Minister offer different meanings to 'Triloka Vijaya Patra'

CCTV: jewellery store robbery caught on camera

CCTV: jewellery store robbery caught on camera

Closed down school building becomes a home for bats

Closed down school building becomes a home for bats

Accusations from the Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya

Accusations from the Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya

Anura Kumara speaks about the only way the country can be developed

Anura Kumara speaks about the only way the country can be developed