Fake Romania job racket busted: 4 including foreigner arrested

November 20, 2022   05:37 pm

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that four persons including a foreign national have been arrested from a hotel in Badulla in connection with illegal promotional campaign claiming to provide job opportunities in Romania.

The SLFBE said that the arrests were made following a raid carried out at the hotel in Badulla this morning (20) while the individuals in question were interviewing candidates for employment in Romania after advertising on social media.

The relevant job racket has been carried out by publishing advertisements on social media saying that jobs will be provided in Romania. Accordingly, interviews had been held at the private hotel this morning (20).

Candidates participating in the programme had been informed to bring Rs. 5,000 and participate while it was also informed that an amount of Rs. 1.5 million is required to provide employment in Romania and that an advance payment of Rs. 500,000 must be paid first.

Job aspirants have been informed that they can pay the remaining amount in two installments

About 25 people have participated in the programme held today, during which the Foreign Employment Bureau officials along with the police have arrested the suspects responsible for organising it.

