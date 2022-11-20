SLPP to support 2023 Budget unconditionally

Chief Government Whip, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga says that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to unconditionally support the 2023 Budget.

The SLPP will provide the maximum necessary support to recover from the economic crisis the country is currently facing, the minister said.

Speaking to the media following an event held in Katunayake, Minister Ranatunga pointed out that the SLPP has not presented any conditions regarding their support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The SLPP will work together with the President who was elected with the full support of the party, he added further.