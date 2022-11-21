President focuses on green hydrogen projects, water management systems and renewable energy projects for Northern Province

President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is currently in Mannar on an observation tour held discussions with government officials to establish a green hydrogen project, improved water management system, re-foresting projects, and to adding renewable energy potential to the main power grid in the Northern Province to mitigate the effects of global warming.

After observing the Tambapavani Wind Power Plant in Mannar today (20), the President issued these instructions during the discussion held with the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Renewable Energy Authority, to inspect its current progress and plans for the next ten years.

The President emphasized the importance of maximizing renewable energy projects and highlighted the importance of switching to green hydrogen projects, which is of great interest to the people.

President Wickremesinghe said that green hydrogen could be used for shipping. The Colombo, Hambantota, and Trincomalee ports will immediately be green ports. Introducing green hydrogen energy systems for fishing boats can bring about a unique change and can make a difference in the country’s economy and the northern economy.

The President also discussed the seawater desalination plant, which is under construction in the Northern Province. He noted that if climate change affects the water table, the water under the City Park can reduce. Therefore, in order to ensure the availability of water in the Northern Province, the construction of such plants, more tanks, mini hydro projects, and reforestation is vital. He instructed the officials to identify irrigation canals, which can be converted to mini hydro projects immediately to overcome the issues of global warming.

The identification and research of future technologies and methods in the energy sector with the support of the Moratuwa and Peradeniya universities were also discussed.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara, Northern Province Governor Jeevan Thiagarajah, State Minister of Rural Economy Kader Masthan, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Chairman of Ceylon Electricity Board, Chairman of Renewable Energy Authority, General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board, Mannar District Secretary and government officials of the line institutions were present at this discussion.

Following the discussions, the President joined the inspection of the Thalaimannar Jetty and discussed with the Urban Development Authority, Wildlife Department, Central Environment Authority and Navy officials regarding the restoration and future use of the jetty under the Mannar Regional Development Plan.

--PMD--

