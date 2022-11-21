Few showers expected in certain parts of the country

The depression lay centered at latitude 11.4N and longitude 84.6E about 540 km northeast of Jaffna over southwest Bay of Bengal, will gradually weaken and move northwestward.

It is very likely to move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours, says the Meteorology Department.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

A few showers will occur in Western and Southern coastal areas and in Northern province.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the country.

Sea Areas:

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu and Southwest Bay of Bengal sea area for next 24 hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

Winds will be north-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu.

Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-3.0) m height.