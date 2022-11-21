Teenage girl dies after being hit by train

A 16-year-old girl has been reported dead after being hit by a train near Asgiriya railway station in Kandy.

The accident has taken place last morning (Nov 20), when the girl had collided with a train plying from Kandy towards Matale.

The deceased girl was returning home after attending a tuition class, according to police.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the mortuary of Kandy Hospital, while Kandy police are conducting further investigations into the incident.