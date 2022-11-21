The advice of Attorney General in relation to holding the local government elections have not been received as of yet, according to Election Commission sources.

However, the Election Commission mentioned that the relevant advice of the Attorney General is expected to be received within this week.

Earlier, the Election Commission decided to seek advices of the Attorney General to hold the local government elections with the appointment of the National Committee on Delimitation of Local Government Divisions.

Although the Election Commission has announced that it will take necessary steps to hold the local government election on the scheduled date, the relevant dates have not been announced so far.

The commission emphasized that since the Attorney General has not communicated his opinion in this regard yet, the relevant dates will be announced as soon as his advice is received.