Budget 2023: Debate on second reading begins

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 has commenced in the Parliament.

The Parliamentary session commenced at 9.30 a.m. this morning (Nov 21) chaired by the Speaker.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the 2023 Budget to parliament on November 14, aimed at creating long-term stable economic growth.

Accordingly, the vote on the second reading has been scheduled for tomorrow (Nov 22) at 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the debate on the committee stage of the Appropriation Bill is expected to begin on November 23 and the vote was decided to be held on December 08.

The 2023 budget is the 77th budget of the independent Sri Lanka.