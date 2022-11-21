Human trafficking to Oman: female suspect surrenders to CID

A female suspect also involved in the human trafficking to Oman, has been arrested after surrendering to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Colombo.

Earlier, the local agent of the main suspect involved in human trafficking to Dubai and Oman was arrested by the CID yesterday (Nov. 20) and was ordered to be remanded until December 01 after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the main suspect of the human trafficking ring through which Sri Lankan women were illegally sent to Middle Eastern countries such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been remanded until November 24 following his arrest on November 19.