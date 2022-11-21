Person murdered with iron rod in Andigama

Person murdered with iron rod in Andigama

November 21, 2022   11:44 am

A person has been stabbed to death with an iron rod at a house in the Adigama area of Nagawila.

Police stated that the 36-year-old victim was a resident of the Andigama area.

The murder has been committed by a person who was consuming alcohol with the victim at the latter’s house, along with several others, after an argument had escalated out of control last evening (Nov. 20).

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the group of people who were at the house at the time of the incident had fled immediately after the murder.

The police have discovered the iron rod suspected to have been used in the attack at the scene of the crime.

The suspects who committed the murder have been identified, and Pallama Police is conducting further investigations to arrest them, the police said.

