Tuition class teacher arrested for selling drugs to students
November 21, 2022 11:49 am
Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a tuition class teacher in the Kalutara South area who had allegedly been selling intoxicating pills to school children for a long period.
STF has also discovered a stock of 1,299 pills during the apprehension.
The raid has been carried out according to a tip-off received by the officers of Katukurunda STF Training School.
Police said that the arrested suspect is a person who conducts tuition classes for subjects including Mathematics and Science.
The suspect, a father of two, has been living in a house in the Kalutara area on a rental basis while he is a permanent resident of the Mawanella area, according to police.
He has been handed over to Kalutara-South Police for further investigations.