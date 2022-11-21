Tuition class teacher arrested for selling drugs to students

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a tuition class teacher in the Kalutara South area who had allegedly been selling intoxicating pills to school children for a long period.

STF has also discovered a stock of 1,299 pills during the apprehension.

The raid has been carried out according to a tip-off received by the officers of Katukurunda STF Training School.

Police said that the arrested suspect is a person who conducts tuition classes for subjects including Mathematics and Science.

The suspect, a father of two, has been living in a house in the Kalutara area on a rental basis while he is a permanent resident of the Mawanella area, according to police.

He has been handed over to Kalutara-South Police for further investigations.