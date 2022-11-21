Overseas travel ban on Udaya Gammanpila temporarily lifted

November 21, 2022   11:58 am

The Colombo High Court has temporarily lifted the foreign travel ban imposed on former Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

The order was issued by the Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle after considering a motion submitted by the parliamentarian.

Attorney-at-Law Inoka Perera, who appeared on behalf of MP Gammanpila requested the court to temporarily suspend the foreign travel ban imposed on her client from November 23 to November 29, as he intends to travel to India for a pilgrimage. 

The court, which accepted the request, ordered that the overseas travel ban to be lifted temporarily.

The case had been filed against the two defendants including former minister Gammanpila during the ‘Yahapalana’ government for an alleged incident of breach of trust to the tune of Rs. 21 million by selling shares of companies owned by Australian businessman Brian Shaddick by forging a fake power of attorney.

