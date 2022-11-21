Investigation launched into phone recording of Isuru Bandara

The Department of Prisons states that an investigation has been initiated regarding a telephone conversation recording of Isuru Bandara, said to be the business partner of Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd., who was arrested and remanded over alleged multi-billion rupee fraud by swindling businesspersons and VIPs.

It has been reported that a recording of a telephone conversation between Isuru Bandara and another person is circulating on social media, a spokesman for the Prisons Department said.

The Prisons Department has reportedly obtained a statement from Isuru Bandara regarding the telephone recording, where he had mentioned that the recording was not a conversation that took place within the prison.

However, the Prisons Department stated that further investigations are being conducted in concern with the recording as to what the conversation was, from which phone and when it was taken place.