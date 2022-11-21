Suspected drug peddler injured in police shooting

Suspected drug peddler injured in police shooting

November 21, 2022   03:42 pm

A person has been injured after police opened fire while attempting to arrest a suspected drug peddler in the Magawela area of Meetiyagoda.

The 28-year-old suspect, who was injured at the incident, has been admitted to Balapitiya Hospital and is currently receiving treatments under police security, the Police Media Division said.

Police have carried out this raid in accordance with some information uncovered from a suspect who was earlier arrested by Meetiyagoda Police for the possession of heroin.

Meetiyagoda Police are conducting further investigations regarding the shooting.

