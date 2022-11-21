58-year-old woman arrested with heroin worth Rs. 2.6 mn

Police have arrested a close associate of a large-scale drug trafficker infamously known as “Thotalanga Kudu Nona”.

The arrested suspect is a 58-year-old woman known as “Thotalanga Kudu Lechchami”.

Police have also found 110 grams and 310 milligrams of heroin estimated to be worth around Rs. 2.6 million in her possession.

The apprehension has been made based on a tip-off received by the Western Province Crimes Division that the woman in question is carrying out a drug racket from a house at Ferguson Road in Colombo 14.

Police had failed to find any narcotics at the house at the time of the raid, however, the stock of heroin had been found concealed in her undergarments following a search carried out by a woman police officer.

Colombo Crimes Division has initiated further investigations into the incident.