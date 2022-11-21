Woman arrested over Oman human trafficking ring granted bail

A female suspect arrested over her alleged involvement in the human trafficking racket to Oman, has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

She was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs. 300,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said.

The woman in question had been arrested after she had surrendered to the Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning.

She has reportedly been identified as one of the main suspects operating from Sri Lanka, in relation to the racket.

The Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division of the CID had initiated an extensive investigation into the incident of human trafficking to Oman, under the direct supervision of the Director of the relevant division in CID, SSP Samarakoon Banda.

Accordingly, information had been uncovered regarding a female representative of a foreign employment agency in Sri Lanka related to human trafficking.

The suspected woman, identified as Asha Dissanayake, is a resident of Dambulla while she had been in hiding for the last couple of days, while investigations were underway to arrest her.

The woman, who had been evading arrest for several days, had surrendered to CID this morning (Nov. 21) through two attorneys.

She was produced before the court by the CID after recording a statement from her.