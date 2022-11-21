Woman arrested over Oman human trafficking ring granted bail

Woman arrested over Oman human trafficking ring granted bail

November 21, 2022   05:35 pm

A female suspect arrested over her alleged involvement in the human trafficking racket to Oman, has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

She was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs. 300,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said.

The woman in question had been arrested after she had surrendered to the Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning.

She has reportedly been identified as one of the main suspects operating from Sri Lanka, in relation to the racket. 

The Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division of the CID had initiated an extensive investigation into the incident of human trafficking to Oman, under the direct supervision of the Director of the relevant division in CID, SSP Samarakoon Banda.

Accordingly, information had been uncovered regarding a female representative of a foreign employment agency in Sri Lanka related to human trafficking.

The suspected woman, identified as Asha Dissanayake, is a resident of Dambulla while she had been in hiding for the last couple of days, while investigations were underway to arrest her.

The woman, who had been evading arrest for several days, had surrendered to CID this morning (Nov. 21) through two attorneys. 

She was produced before the court by the CID after recording a statement from her.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Villagers facing difficulties as construction of new bridge suspended

Villagers facing difficulties as construction of new bridge suspended

Villagers facing difficulties as construction of new bridge suspended

Elephant gets trunk stuck in a barrel; rescued after 5-hour mission

Elephant gets trunk stuck in a barrel; rescued after 5-hour mission

Tuition class teacher arrested for selling drugs to school children in Kalutara South

Tuition class teacher arrested for selling drugs to school children in Kalutara South

Health Ministry official admits to existing shortage of around 152 drugs

Health Ministry official admits to existing shortage of around 152 drugs

Kavinda Jayawardena on why the govt will never agree to hold an election now

Kavinda Jayawardena on why the govt will never agree to hold an election now

Human trafficking to Oman: female suspect arrested after surrendering to CID

Human trafficking to Oman: female suspect arrested after surrendering to CID

No survey on poverty after 2019 - Sajith Premadasa

No survey on poverty after 2019 - Sajith Premadasa

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm