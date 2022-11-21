Colombos street lights to be cut-off due to unpaid bills?

November 21, 2022   06:30 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that it will look into the media reports alleging that the electricity supply to the street lights in the city of Colombo could be cut off at night due to non-payment of electricity bills by the RDA.

It was reported today (Nov. 21) that the Road Development Authority (RDA) has not paid electricity bills for several months and are due an amount of around Rs. 15 million for unpaid bills.

When inquired from the CEB in this regard, a spokesperson emphasized that since there are outstanding bills of around Rs. 40 billion due to the CEB from various institutions, an inquiry should be made regarding the outstanding bills of the RDA as well.

Meanwhile when inquired by Ada Derana regarding the matter, the Director General of the RDA, L.V.S. Weerakoon rejected the relevant media reports, adding that a statement will be issued shortly in this regard.

Further, the Director General claimed that there is a delay in receiving electricity bills from the CEB.

Accordingly, an inquiry has been initiated under the directives of Chaminda Athaluwage, the Chairman of RDA.

 

