SLFP to vote against second reading of 2023 Budget

The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to vote against the second reading of the 2023 Budget in Parliament tomorrow (Nov. 21).

The decision was taken during the SLFP central committee meeting held this evening at the party headquarters.

The House is scheduled to vote on the Second Reading of the 2023 Budget in Parliament tomorrow (21).

Meanwhile the SLFP central committee today also decided to appoint MP Thilanga Sumathipala as the General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA).