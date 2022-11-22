SJB decides against supporting second reading of 2023 Budget

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will vote against the second reading of the 2023 Budget in Parliament tomorrow (Nov. 22), MP Tissa Attanayake says.

The vote on the Second Reading of the 2023 Budget is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has also decided to vote against the second reading of the 2023 Budget in Parliament tomorrow (Nov. 21).

The decision was reached at the central committee meeting of the SLFP this evening.